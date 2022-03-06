McNeese Sweeps Tarleton State During Saturday’s DH

LAKE CHARLES – Following a 3-2 warm-up win over Tarleton State, McNeese softball found its rhythm and clinched the series with an 8-1 victory in the nightcap Saturday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

“I was excited that the players were locked in and ready to compete today. It was a total team effort, so I’m very proud of our players and coaching staff,” said head coach James Landreneau. “As the games progressed the team relaxed a bit and just focused on competing rather than doing too much. It’s about them having confidence and trusting their ability. This season is a marathon, not a sprint. If we can learn from the mistakes we made, then we have a chance of being a really good team down the road.”

Game One

Tarleton (14-6) and McNeese (10-8) battled through four innings exchanging runs. A sacrifice fly by Jil Poullard that scored Alayis Seneca in the sixth inning gave the Cowgirls the lead they needed to defeat the Texans 3-2.

Key Moments:

First Inning

The Texans took advantage of a Cowgirl error to take a 1-0 lead on a RBI single to center



Two Texan errors gave Poullard the opportunity to make it home after stealing second and then scored on two throwing errors to tie the game 1-1



Fourth inning

Georgia Capell’s leadoff solo home put the Texas back on top 2-1



Pollard’s leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the inning tied the game once again at 2-2



Sixth Inning:

A sacrifice fly by Poullard gave Seneca time to run home from third base in what would prove to be the game winning run in the 3-2 victory



Game Notes:

Pitcher Whitney Tate (2-4) left the circle with the win, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts



Poullard led the Cowgirls offensively with two runs and two RBIs including a home run



McNeese had two doubles while Tarleton had none



Both teams had two RBIs and one stolen base



Tarleton left six on base while McNeese left three



Game Two

Patience at the plate set the Cowgirls up for success during the second game of the day. Scoring six runs within the first three innings created a five run Cowgirl lead the Texans were not able to match in the remaining four innings.

Key Moments:

First Inning

With bases loaded, a wild pitch allowed Seneca to score



An RBI by Kaylee Lopez tacked on another run



A second consecutive RBI single by Reese Reyna raised the Cowgirl lead to three runs



Second Inning

Jose Willingham added an RBI single scoring Seneca for her second run of the game



Third Inning

With bases loaded, Tarleton scored off an RBI single for their first run of the game (4-1)



The Cowgirls responded with two RBIs of their own to take a 6-1 lead



Fifth Inning:

A two-RBI pinch-hit single by Crislyne Moreno raised the Cowgirl lead to 8-1



Game Notes:

Winning pitcher Ashley Vallejo (5-4) allowed two hits and struck out five in 4.2 innings of relief of starter Shaelyn Sanders



Sanders allowed one run off seven hits in 2.1 innings



Moreno led the team with two RBIs



Seneca and Toni Perrin led with two runs while picking up one hit apiece



McNeese stole three bases while Tarleton stole none



The Cowgirls drew five walks



Next Game:

The Cowgirls will travel to No. 20 UL-Lafayette on Wednesday, March 9. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.