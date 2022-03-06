La Tech defeats McNeese 11-3 in game two

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unable to overcome an early deficit, the McNeese Cowboys (7-4) fell to Lousiana Tech (7-4) 11-3 in game two of the series. The Pokes would score runs via a Kade Morris solo shot in the first and Braden Duhon’s two RBI double in the fourth.

Offensively, the Cowboys collected seven hits, Tre’ Obregon III who is 4-8 this series, had two of them in back-to-back innings (fourth & fifth). Schuyler Thibodaux also had a multi-hit game. Morris (HR) and Duhon (2B) would account for the Poke’s extra-base hits on the day.

In his third start as a Cowboy, redshirt-sophomore Grant Rogers threw 4 innings and struck out two batters. The right-hander was charged seven earned runs on nine hits. Rogers was not aided by the strong wind blowing out to left field that carried a relatively routine fly ball over the wall to open the scoring for Tech in the first. Andrew Sheridan pitched a career-high four innings in relief. He recorded four strikeouts and let up two hits (.154 OPP. BA) to keep the Pokes within relative striking distance. The Cowboys would chase Tech starter Ryan Jennings after 80 pitches in 3.2 innings.

