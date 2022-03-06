50/50 Thursdays
Former dean at LA Tech arrested for obscenity and possession of drugs

David Gullatt
David Gullatt(Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to possession of drugs and obscenity.

On Friday, Mar. 4, the Ruston Police Department received a complaint of a nude man performing a lewd act in the parking lot of the Graham Shopping Center located at 103 N. Service Road East.

According to Ruston police, the suspect denied doing anything other than changing clothes.

Officers conducted a search of the suspect and located a clear plastic zipper storage bag containing suspected methamphetamine. The suspect was identified as David Gullatt, 72, of Ruston.

Gullatt was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. The affidavit says prior to booking, Gullatt ran through a body scanner. The scanner revealed an object that resembled a glass smoking pipe. After the glass smoking pipe was retrieved, police say suspected meth residue was inside.

Gullatt was booked on a charge of:

  • Obscenity
  • Possession of Schedule II - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

His bond was set for $30,000.

Louisiana Tech University confirmed to KNOE 8 News that Gullatt is the former dean of the college of education. He retired in 2012. Gullatt is also listed as a District 3 board member for Lincoln Parish Schools as of Mar. 6, 2022.

