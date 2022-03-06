FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy night ahead, rain and cooler temperatures arrive Monday

Scattered showers on Monday means take the rain gear (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our warmer weather continues this afternoon as many locations have climbed back into the lower and even middle 80′s, but we are dealing with very windy conditions as some gust are approaching 35-40 mph. Changes are on the way as we head into the start of the new week as several cold fronts begin to approach the region and bring showers and storms. Temperatures will take a tumble as well with many areas struggling to reach the middle 50′s by Tuesday as clouds and rain dominate the forecast.

Showers and even a few storms possible Monday morning (KPLC)

For this evening if you have any outdoor plans the weather looks to remain decent as we see a mixture of clouds and clear skies, but the downside will be the winds as we gust remaining some 20-30 mph at times. Temperatures much like last evening will remain steady in the lower 70′s through much of the evening before they slowly fall back into the middle and upper 60′s by the time we hit Monday morning. As we head into early Monday morning and towards sunrise the chance for scattered showers will continue to increase as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Areas north of I-10 will remain much cooler than areas to the south as highs north will be back into the upper 60′s close to 70, with lower 70′s likely for areas along and south of I-10 thanks to the timing of the front. Expect scattered showers to diminish as we head into the afternoon and that will continue through Monday night as we sit in between systems.

Temperatures fall as we move through tomorrow evening (KPLC)

Unfortunately, models are keeping the week a little more unsettled as rounds of rain move in from the south on Tuesday and then another system rides along a stalled boundary bringing scattered storms for our Wednesday as well. If you like the warmer weather make sure to enjoy it today because big changes arrive for Tuesday as highs struggle to reach the middle to upper 50′s with all of the cloud cover. We’ll slowly warm things up towards the end of the week as lower 60′s return on Wednesday with some lower 70′s arriving for Thursday. Rain chances will diminish as we head into Thursday and Friday, but another cold front looks to arrive during the day Friday and while rain chances remain low, our temperatures will begin to take a tumble. For the next few days several days you’ll need to keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the showers.

Rain chances are on the rise as we see several cold fronts (KPLC)

Heading towards next weekend our temperatures cool once again with most areas back into the lower 60′s, but it does look to be rather short lived as latest models warm us back up again. Taking a quick glance into the following week, high pressure looks to build in and keep things quiet for us with temperatures rebounding into the lower and middle 70′s. There is still plenty of time to watch as we get closer, but for now get ready for an unsettled stretch of weather to start the week.

Widespread showers and storms make a return for Tuesday (KPLC)

Temperatures remain much cooler over the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

