SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 4, 2022.

Michael Cody Orme, 42, Anacoco: No motor vehicle insurance; when lighted lamps are required; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Mark Wayne Paul, 66, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

William Daniel Deremer, Pearland, Texas: Residential contractor fraud $25,000 or more (2 charges); theft from $25,000 or more.

Brittany Leigh Courmier, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jill Marie Tall, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; direct contempt of court.

Michael Ethan Malbroux, 24, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Jason Anthony Statum, 50: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Brittney Sue Woodcock, 33, Sulphur: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Jennifer Morgan Schei, 30, Lake Charles: Identity theft $1,000 or more; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; direct contempt of court (6 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

J Norris Kennison Carter, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; second-degree battery.

Cotrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated second-degree battery.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; direct contempt of court.

Matthew Kyle Hinton, 33, Iowa: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

Alvin Charles Trouard, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

