Multiple fire departments battle overnight house fire in DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Ward 6 District 1 Fire Protection received aid from several fire departments to extinguish a house fire on Paul Robertson Road early Saturday morning.

No one was injured, but the home was a total loss, according to Ward 6 District 1.

(Ward 6 Fire)

When units arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames, and the fire was visible from the second story and roof, according to Ward 6 District 1.

Firefighters established a defensive attack, as the house was unsafe to enter, according to Ward 6 District 1.

(Ward 6 Fire)

DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department, Houston River Fire Department and Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 firefighters worked alongside Ward 6 District 1 to combat the fire. The DeQuincy Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance also assisted on the scene.

