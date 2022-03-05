50/50 Thursdays
Local organization offers no-cost vacation to single-parent households

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A Southwest Louisiana-based group is working to serve single parent families by offering them a vacation at no cost.

The “Great Adventure Camping Trip” (GACT) plans a getaway for families of a single-parent household.

“There’s a lot more single parents raising children than ever before,” GACT director Bo Pride said. “A lot of them deal with some hardships just by being a a single-parent family whether it be financial, whether it be just not having enough time with the kids or whatever. So, we invite them out to a camp and we take all those stresses away from them.”

“Especially when it comes to single parents as myself, I’m a single parent so I know having to constantly work and constantly go to work come home, cook and clean. Like, that extra stuff is kind of always put to the side,” Belinda Watkins with GACT said. “They don’t have to worry about anything, they don’t have to plan anything, don’t have to worry about paying for anything. They just show up.”

The all-inclusive camp takes place at the Kinsey Scout Reservation in Stonewall, Louisiana from July 15 through 17.

“They don’t have to bring anything, snacks, drinks, food - everything is on us. The only thing that you guys have to bring is your sleeping bag or your favorite pillow,” Pride said. “We got these rest.”

Pride said the trip will be packed with an array of fun outdoor activities providing life skills, and bonding opportunities.

“You have folks doing things they wouldn’t imagine themselves doing or not even having the opportunity to do. We do all the camping stuff and then some,” Pride said.

GACT asks that families register online for the trip no later than June 1 by logging on to the website. If you don’t meet the criteria for the trip but want to get involved, organizers are still looking for volunteers and you can even help sponsor a family’s trip.

