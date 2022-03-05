Lake Charles Championship unveils crystal trophy ahead of March 24 start

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s almost here. After nearly three years of waiting, the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour is set to begin this month. The four-day tournament tees off at the Golden Nugget on March 24.

In advance of the event, tournament officials unveiled its championship trophy, The Navarra Cup. The 20-inch tall full lead crystal cup was designed by Tommy Navarra of Navarra’s Jewelry.

“I wanted to find something that was appropriate for a golf tournament but at the same time was beautiful,” said Navarra, the owner and president of Navarra’s. “It will be set out all year so people of the Golden Nugget can see the trophy and appreciate it. At the same time, the player that gets to hold up the trophy can be proud.”

The winner of the event each year will have his name engraved in the base of the trophy.

The Lake Charles Championship is one of 26 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 schedule that spans four countries and 18 states.

It’s yet another event coming to Lake Charles in the month of March following Mardi Gras and the LHSAA boys basketball tournament, aptly nicknamed, ‘Marsh Madness.’

“We are very excited about bringing the PGA and professional golf to Southwest Louisiana,” said Kyle Edmiston, the President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “We just hope the residents of Southwest Louisiana come out to watch these young kids play because there is some real talent there and in three or four years, you will see these guys on Sunday on national TV playing on the actual PGA tour.”

The Lake Charles Championship will see 156 professional golfers from around the world come to the Lake Area to compete for the $750,000 purse, with $135,000 going to the winner. A five-year agreement between the city and the tour is in place through 2024.

The Lake Charles Championship was announced in August of 2019 with a plan to debut the following March. COVID-19 pushed the inaugural event to 2021 before hurricane damage suffered by Laura and Delta moved the event yet again to March.

“There is certainly a lot of pressure to be successful because anytime you are bringing an event to the community for the first time, you want to build on that success of your one,” Edmiston. “We think it will only get better through the years, but we really want to try and knock it out of the park in year one. The Golden Nugget has been a great partner, the PGA Korn Ferry Tour has been a great partner and we just think this is an event that will elevate Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana in the sports world and the business world.”

The Lake Charles Championship will come off the heels of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in Broussard the week prior.

Monday and Tuesday will be practice days for the players with a Pro-Am reception being held Tuesday night. The Pro-Am will be held Wednesday with the Championship set to begin Thursday. Cuts will occur after play on Friday. The champion will be crowned on Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to attend the four-day tournament at The Country Club at the Golden Nugget.

“Fans are able to come out to the golf course and walk the halls with the players. There will be roped-off areas on each hole, just like a PGA TOUR event. There will be areas for spectators to congregate and see the guys up close. They’ll be able to get right up next to the action,” said Lake Charles Championship Director David Fox. “In two or three years you will be seeing these guys at the Houston Open or in New Orleans [Zurich Classic] at different events throughout the year.”

Tickets for the event are on sale through LakeCharlesChampionship.com. The any-one-day tickets cost $10 with children 17 and under are offered free admittance with a ticketed adult. In addition, first responders (police, fire, EMT), medical professionals, and military will get in free as well.

All net ticket proceeds will benefit the Family and Youth Counseling Agency and Junior Achievement of Southwest Louisiana.

The tournament is still looking for volunteer positions.

“We are looking for a few more walking scorers,” said Fox. “We have had some good responses from local high schools, but if you are a young golfer, ages 13 to 18, and are looking for a unique opportunity, we have more standard-bearer positions as well.”

For more information on the event or how to volunteer, visit LakeCharlesChampionship.com.

