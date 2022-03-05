50/50 Thursdays
Lacassine defeats No. 5 Doyline 74-66, back in Marsh Madness for the first time in 15 years

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - A big 10-0 run in the fourth quarter propelled the number four seeded Lacassine Cardinals past No. 5 Doyline in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The Cardinals came out of the half with an eight point lead and never trailed in the second half.

To kick things off freshman sharp shooter Kane Broussard who nailed a big 3-pointer to kick things off in the third quarter. He would end the game with 18 points.

The catalyst for the big fourth quarter run was Taiwan Jones who scored five straight to put the Cardinals ahead 65-53. Junior guard Aaron Garcia played a big role in the outcome as well leading the team in points with 21.

“It means a ton,” said Lacassine head coach Micah Rasberry. We’ve been grooming them for a long time they just stayed after it. We took our licks for a while, but we pride ourselves on blue collar basketball they work real hard and we might not be the biggest guys in the gym, might not be the most athletic, but we’re going to out work you.”

This win tonight puts Lacassine back in the Marsh Madness tournament for the first time since the 2007 season.

