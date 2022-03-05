Kentucky upsets No. 2 seed LSU 78-63 in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The No. 6 ranked LSU Tigers and the no. 2 seed in the Southeastern Conference were upset by the No. 7 seed Kentucky Wildcats 76-63 on Friday, March 4 from the Bridgestone Arena.

The Tigers got off to a slow start missing their first four shots and going 6-of-16 from the field in the opening quarter against the Wildcats. LSU would finish the first half shooting 33.3% from the floor while committing eight turnovers. As for the Wildcats, they shot 54.8% from the field and were 61.5% from behind the arc. Rhyne Howard led the way with 19 points and was 5-of-6 from three to giving Kentucky a 45-25 lead at halftime.

LSU would cut into the 20 point deficit in the third quarter and would get within nine points at 55-46 with 1:35 left to go in the third. However, the Wildcats would extend their lead back to double digits to 11 to end the quarter.

Howard would finish the game with 30 points while shooting 6-of-8 from three, and 11-of-18 from the field. Khayla Pointer led the Tigers with 27 points she also added seven rebounds and seven assists.

