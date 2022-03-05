FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm for our Sunday, turning cooler and unsettled next week

Temperatures stay steady in the upper 60's for the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have warmed this afternoon as highs have reach the lower 80′s this afternoon as sunshine has been abundant with some clouds passing by from time to time. Our warmer weather continues as we head into Sunday, but changes are on the way as we head into next week as we see several cold fronts on the way bringing showers and a few storms starting for Monday and lasting through the middle of the week.

Taking a look at this evenings forecast if you have any outdoor plans the weather looks to be just fine other than the fact that it will be warm and muggy. Winds are very breezy this afternoon with sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph at times so you may need to tie down any loose items around the house down. Rain chances remain fairly low though other than the chance for a few pop up showers through the late evening mainly north of I-10. Temperatures will be falling slowly with most areas in the lower 70′s and upper 60′s before we fall back into the middle 60′s by Sunday morning. Moisture has quickly increased thanks to the southerly flow and we can expect muggy conditions to continue for Sunday and into the first half of next week. Sunshine returns for Sunday with a mixture of clouds, but we can expect to see highs back into the upper 70′s to low 80′s once again. A few showers are possible once again during the afternoon, but expect most of us to stay on the dry side.

Moving into the start of next week our next cold front will begin to move in as we go into Monday afternoon and that will bring an increased chance of showers and storms. Monday will be the last warm day for a while as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 70′s before the front arrives and temperatures will fall through the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect temperatures to be in the middle to upper 50′s for Tuesday as clouds hang tough with another system approaching from the south and bringing more widespread showers and storms. We’ll slowly warm things up for Wednesday as highs go back into the lower 60′s with a few morning showers before we dry things for the end of the week. Highs will be back into the upper 60′s for Thursday before we cool things down once again by next weekend as front reinforces colder air.

Highs look to go back into the lower 60′s for next Saturday and Sunday, but the hopes for Spring like weather isn’t all gone as the start of the following week we rebound into the upper 60′s close to 70. Rain chances will much lower for the second half of the week as high pressure will build in briefly before our second front arrives late week. For now enjoy the warmer weather for Sunday before more unsettled weather arrives to start next week.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

