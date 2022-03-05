50/50 Thursdays
Fairview goes back-to-back-to-back winning third straight Class B State Title

Fairview poses with their Class B State Title trophy on March 4, 2022.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Fairview Lady Panthers continued to show why they are the best girls’ basketball program in Louisiana after capping off a three-peat with an 82-66 win over Oak Hill in the Class B State Title.

The Lady Panthers have now won 14 state titles in their school’s history, the most by any girls’ program in Louisiana.

Fairview’s fast-paced offense was too much for Oak Hill to handle in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams 33-13 in the first period. The Lady Rams would make adjustments and actually outshoot Fairview over the final three quarters 53-49, but the early deficit proved to be difficult to overcome.

Fairview guard Reesle Jinks, the game’s Most Outstanding Player, recorded a 24 point, 13 assist double-double. Jinks’ teammate Ella Reeves also put up a 24 point double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds.

Rylee Cloud, 18 points, showed out in her final state tournament at Fairview, hitting four three-pointers in the title game.

For Oak Hill, their magical season came up just one game short of a state title. In the 2021-2022 season, they broke the school record for most wins in a season and made it to their first-ever state tournament.

Alexis Dyer also had a monster double-double, scoring 25 points and 16 rebounds, 11 coming on the offensive end.

With a young roster, Oak Hill will be expected to make it back to the Class B State Tournament.

Fairview drops down to Class C next year.

