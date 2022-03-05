CPSO hosting free Youth Fishing Derby March 19

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth/DARE division is holding their annual Youth Fishing Derby Sunday, March 19 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the CPSO farm pond.

The pond is located behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center at 5400 E. Broad St. in Lake Charles.

Children 15 years old and younger are invited to participate. Participation is free of charge, and youth groups are welcome.

Participants are asked to bring their own fishing gear, bait, lawn chairs and cooler.

Refreshments will be provided. The first 100 participants will receive a t-shirt.

For more information, call 337-936-1746.

