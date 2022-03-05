Cowgirls Fall 5-4 To Tarleton In Series Opener
LAKE CHARLES – In a close game with two four-run innings, it was a single Texan run in the first inning that led Tarleton State to a 5-4 seven-inning victory over McNeese Friday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
“Our hitters were grinding at-bats and hitting the ball hard. In the fifth we had a big inning, but in the sixth inning they (Tarleton) drew a walk then we gave up a hit, and we couldn’t get the three outs,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We made some mistakes and they made us pay. It will be a battle tomorrow. Hopefully, we can rebound, stack big innings, and scratch some runs out. "
Key Moments:
First Inning
- The Texans scored the first run of the game off a sacrifice fly
Fifth Inning
- The Cowgirls scored four runs on three straight doubles to take a 4-1 lead
- An RBI double by Josie Willingham put the Cowgirls on the board
- With runners on second and third, Poullard’s RBI double scored Alayis Seneca and Willingham for a 3-1 lead
- The third consecutive RBI double came off the bat of Kaylee Lopez for the fourth Cowgirl run of the inning and the 4-1 lead
Sixth inning
- The Texans responded with four runs of their own off three hits and two walks in the sixth inning to retake the lead
- With the game tied at four apiece, Tarleton broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to take the 5-4 lead
Game Notes:
- In the circle, Ashley Vallejo (4-4) took the loss, giving up five runs off four hits and striking out four in 5.0 innings
- Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders entered the game in the fifth inning and gave up one hit and didn’t allow a run in 2.0 innings
- Both teams had three consecutive scoreless innings
- Four Cowgirls scored one run apiece
- Josie Willingham led McNeese at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and one RBI
- Seneca and Lopez had two hits apiece with both players recording one double apiece
- Poulard led the team with two RBIs
- McNeese recorded four doubles compared to Tarleton’s one
- The Cowgirls stole three bases while the Texans stole none
- Both teams left four baserunners stranded
