Cowgirls Fall 5-4 To Tarleton In Series Opener

LAKE CHARLES – In a close game with two four-run innings, it was a single Texan run in the first inning that led Tarleton State to a 5-4 seven-inning victory over McNeese Friday night at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The series will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

“Our hitters were grinding at-bats and hitting the ball hard. In the fifth we had a big inning, but in the sixth inning they (Tarleton) drew a walk then we gave up a hit, and we couldn’t get the three outs,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We made some mistakes and they made us pay. It will be a battle tomorrow. Hopefully, we can rebound, stack big innings, and scratch some runs out. "

Key Moments:

First Inning

The Texans scored the first run of the game off a sacrifice fly

Fifth Inning

The Cowgirls scored four runs on three straight doubles to take a 4-1 lead

An RBI double by Josie Willingham put the Cowgirls on the board

With runners on second and third, Poullard’s RBI double scored Alayis Seneca and Willingham for a 3-1 lead

The third consecutive RBI double came off the bat of Kaylee Lopez for the fourth Cowgirl run of the inning and the 4-1 lead

Sixth inning

The Texans responded with four runs of their own off three hits and two walks in the sixth inning to retake the lead

With the game tied at four apiece, Tarleton broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to take the 5-4 lead

Game Notes:

In the circle, Ashley Vallejo (4-4) took the loss, giving up five runs off four hits and striking out four in 5.0 innings

Reliever pitcher Shaelyn Sanders entered the game in the fifth inning and gave up one hit and didn’t allow a run in 2.0 innings

Both teams had three consecutive scoreless innings

Four Cowgirls scored one run apiece

Josie Willingham led McNeese at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and one RBI

Seneca and Lopez had two hits apiece with both players recording one double apiece

Poulard led the team with two RBIs

McNeese recorded four doubles compared to Tarleton’s one

The Cowgirls stole three bases while the Texans stole none

Both teams left four baserunners stranded

