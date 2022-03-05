Bulldogs’ 21 runs too much for Cowboys

LAKE CHARLES- Double-digit hits were not enough as the McNeese Cowboys (7-3) dropped the opening game of the three-game series against Louisiana Tech (6-4), 21-5. The Cowboys had few answers for All-American starting pitcher Jonathan Fincher who was able to limit the Pokes to just one run over six innings. Peyton Johnson scored the Poke’s first run of the ball game with a solo homer to right in the bottom of the fifth.

In his second start as a Cowboy, redshirt-sophomore Chance Stone threw 3 innings and struck out four batters. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and walked no batters.

For Tech, they would blow the game open with a six-run fourth inning followed by a four-run fifth. INF Wade Elliot went 4-5 with two of the Bulldog’s five homers. He and Cole McConnell combined to drive in 10 runs.

Notes:

INF Peyton Johnson went 1-3 with a home run and two runs scored.

DH Tre’ Obregon III homered to right in the bottom of the ninth, his second of the year.

INF Brad Burckel reached base four times (double, single, hit by pitch, fielder’s choice)

C Ben David went 2-2 with an RBI.

Infielders Braden Duhon & Reid Bourque each drove in a run.

Pitchers Daniel Hecker, Cameron Lejeune, JT Peloquin, and Zach Diaz saw their first action of the season.

Stay Connected: For live updates and all things Cowboy Baseball, follow the Pokes on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Game: McNeese will take on La. Tech tomorrow, March 5, at 2 PM at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.