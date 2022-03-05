Banners at McNeese State University returns for 30th season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Since 1992, performers from across the world have graced the stage of McNeese State University’s Bulber Auditorium - from live music, art, film screenings and more.

“To bring arts of multiple genres to this area, so that we can show events, theater, music, that type of thing that just isn’t shown anywhere else here in Lake Charles,” executive director Dr. Brook Hanneman said.

Damage to venues in addition to the pandemic paused performances for the past two springs, but this year, Banners returns for its 30th season.

“Not just our staff but our artists are excited to be returning,” Hanneman said. “Our sponsors, our volunteers – we’ve had patrons that have been with us for decades that have been so excited for the kick off this year.”

With over 20 performances, this season’s line-up ranges from an American saxophonist to music spanning across foreign countries.

“He has shocking pink or shocking blue hair, and he plays so athletically that he only plays for about 70 minutes,” Hanneman said. “It’s going to be a real treat to see him. We have the Flying Balalaika Brothers that are coming in, and they are a group of Ukrainian and Russians performers, so it’s wonderful to be able to bring in this group here. Especially, during such trying times to them.”

The first show kicks off the season on Saturday, March 4. We have a full schedule of the season’s events here.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit banners.org.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.