50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake man accused of sexual battery

Ricky Blaine Prince, 20, was arrested on Feb. 27 on one count of felony sexual battery and one...
Ricky Blaine Prince, 20, was arrested on Feb. 27 on one count of felony sexual battery and one count of battery with child endangerment. He was released Thursday on $89,500 bond.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man is accused of sexual battery of an acquaintance, authorities said.

Officers with the Westlake Police Department began investigating on Feb. 24, when they received a complaint from a woman who said Ricky Blaine Prince, 20, had performed a sexual act on her without her consent, according to information from Westlake police.

Prince is also accused of hitting her while in the presence of a 3-month-old, Westlake police said.

Prince was arrested on Feb. 27 on one count of felony sexual battery and one count of battery with child endangerment. He was released Thursday on $89,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Local organization offers no cost vacation to single parent households
Local organization offers no-cost vacation to single-parent households
Every spring since 1992, performers from across the world have graced the stage of McNeese...
Banners at McNeese State University returns for 30th season
Every spring since 1992, performers from across the world have graced the stage of McNeese...
Banners of McNeese State University returns for 30th season
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer this weekend with a few showers possible
The McNeese Banners 2022 season has begun with a wide range of exhibits, music, movies, and...
McNeese Banners 2022 Season