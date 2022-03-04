Westlake man accused of sexual battery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man is accused of sexual battery of an acquaintance, authorities said.

Officers with the Westlake Police Department began investigating on Feb. 24, when they received a complaint from a woman who said Ricky Blaine Prince, 20, had performed a sexual act on her without her consent, according to information from Westlake police.

Prince is also accused of hitting her while in the presence of a 3-month-old, Westlake police said.

Prince was arrested on Feb. 27 on one count of felony sexual battery and one count of battery with child endangerment. He was released Thursday on $89,500 bond.

