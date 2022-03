Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale has lifted the boil advisory for residents following the repair of a broken water main.

According to city officials, the clamp on the main water line failed Thursday causing a break in the line.

Due to the water outage, all Allen Parish schools in Oakdale were closed Friday. The city expects schools to be back open on Monday.

