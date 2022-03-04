Sulphur Library hosts “A History of the Sulphur Mines”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be hosting a special lecture by Thom Trahan about the Sulphur Mines on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The special lecture will be held on Zoom from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration for the event is required to obtain the zoom meeting link.

Thom Trahan is the Executive Director of the Brimestone Museum and Henning Cultural Center. His lecture will overview the discovery of sulfur in the caprock of a salt dome in 1867 as well as Herman Frasch who invented and patented the Frasch Process of mining sulfur in 1890.

To sign up for the historical lecture, you can call the Sulphur Regional Library at (337) 721-7138 or look for the program in the online calendar of events HERE.

