Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Banners 2022 season has begun with a wide range of exhibits, music, movies, and lectures.
You can find detailed descriptions of each event on the Banners Website as well as purchase a Banners Membership. You can also purchase a membership by calling 337-475-5997.
March 3
- disABLE Art Exhibit: This exhibit consists of self-portraits in clay by Southwest Louisiana Independence Center clients as well as sculpture pieces by local high school art students using various types of medical equipment. The exhibit will remain on display at Memorial Hospital until March 10.
March 4
- Members Reception: A special reception featuring music by Ken Waldman and refreshments for Banners members will be held at the Legacy Center on campus at 7:00 p.m. You can buy a membership in advance online, mail the membership form prior to attendance, or purchase a membership that evening.
March 5
- Violectric: This Rock and Roll show featuring an electric string quartet will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.
March 10
- Blue and Red United States: This McLeod Lecture Series features John Bridges as the moderator for a lecture on the political divides in the United States. The lecture will be at 7 p.m. in the Squires Theatre on campus.
March 13
- Finding Joe: This is a free movie viewing at 2 p.m. in Hardtner Hall.
March 18
- Tritico Theatre: 13-time Fringe Best of Fest Winner Paul Strickland will be performing a collection of Original Hilarious Tall-Tales from his beloved “Ain’t True and his Uncle False.” The story hour will be at 7 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.
March 19
- The Queens Cartoonists: These musicians will give life through sound to the cartoon characters on screen at 7 p.m. in the Bulber Auditorium.
March 23
- Celebrate the life of Abraham Lincoln: Brian Fox Ellis will be celebrating the life of Abraham Lincoln through the stories of those who knew him best. Stories include Lincoln’s early life, his legal career, as well as the night of his assassination. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Bulber Auditorium.
March 24
- 35th Annual McNeese National Works on Paper Exhibition: The exhibition will be on display from March 24 to May 6 in the Grand Gallery of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex.
- Cha Wa: Come and enjoy a bowl of gumbo as well as the funky music of Popmatters at 7 p.m. in the Bulber Auditorium.
March 27
- Leon Chavis and Zydeco Flames: Come enjoy the music of southern Louisiana at 2 p.m. in the McNeese Quad.
April 1
- Leo P.: Enjoy the low lights and music of Leo P.’s jazzy baritone saxophone at 7 p.m. in Bulber Auditorium.
April 3
- Wall-E: This is a free movie viewing at 2 p.m. in Hardtner Hall.
April 8
- Living in a World of Bubbles: Jeff Boyer has been awarded by the Guinness Book of World Records for his master of bubble making and bubble manipulation. His show begins at 7 p.m. in Bulber Auditorium.
April 9
- Gina Chavez: Enjoy bilingual songs that explore the Latin roots of Chavez’s life in Texas as a married, queer Catholic. Her show begins at 7 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.
April 14
- Poems and Stories from a Traveller: Enjoy the poetry of Bob Cooper which explores his latest travel writing at 7 p.m. in Hardtner Hall.
April 23
- The Flying Balalaika Brothers: A unique blend of Gypsy folk, electric rock n’ roll, and eye-catching interactive performances begins at 7 p.m. in Tritico Theatre.
April 24
- Lake Charles Rising: A panel of community leaders and citizens will share stories of redemption in the face of hardship at 7 p.m. in Bulber Auditorium.
April 30
- La Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy: The Native American poet Joy Harjo will share her poetry at 7 p.m. in Tritico Theatre.
May 1
- Banners 30th Year Retrospective: Come and enjoy a visual and vocal journey celebrating 30 years of the Banners Series at 7 p.m. in Squires Theatre.
