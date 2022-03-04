Man accused of robbing, raping woman at gunpoint at Lake Charles hotel

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tennessee man has been arrested after being accused of rape and armed robbery at a local casino and hotel, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local casino and hotel regarding the incident on Feb. 23, 2022.

During their investigation, detectives were told by the victim that a man she’d recently met online had met up with her at the hotel. She said that when she went to the hotel room he pulled out a gun, and then robbed and raped her before leaving.

The victim also said that when the man left he discovered an acquaintance of hers, who was standing by the elevators. She says the man ordered the acquaintance back to the room where he also robbed her.

Detectives say there were able to identify the suspect at Travis W. Carter, 30, of Linden, Tennessee.

Judge Tony Fazzio signed a $475,000 arrest warrant for the suspect on Feb. 28.

Carter was later found at a local casino in Lake Charles where he was placed under arrest on March 2. Upon arrest, detectives say Carter changed his story multiple times before he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 1st-degree rape; two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

