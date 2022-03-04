Lake Charles man found guilty of second-degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors on Friday found James Snider guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Lee on Sept. 24, 2020 on 14th Street in Lake Charles.

Snider was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will face a mandatory life sentence.

It took scarcely 45 minutes for the jury to find Snider guilty as charged of murdering Lee. It was a rare case in which someone captured cell phone video of the killing. So, a major issue became whether Snider was insane when he fired the shot. Snider pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

In the video of the incident, Snider pointed a .38 special at Lee, yelled “die,” then shot Lee in the chest.

Chief litigator for the Calcasieu DA’s office, Bobby Holmes, says Snider knew exactly what he was doing and even said he enjoyed it.

“Those were the words, that ‘I enjoyed every bit of it.’ He had a smirk on his face as he told that to the detectives and it leads one to believe that he knew what he did and that he had no remorse,” said Holmes.

A psychiatrist who examined Snider and his medical records concluded Snider was sane when he shot and killed Lee - meaning the psychiatrist found Snider knew the difference between right and wrong.

Defense attorney King Alexander says Snider was concerned Lee was a danger to him and others.

“He was very incensed about the treatment of some juveniles that were taken into the home, some females that were brought into the house by their parents or being cared for by someone else who had lived there. And he said he himself was abused,” said Alexander.

But Holmes says, if so, Snider should have called police--not acted as a vigilante.

“You’re not allowed to take anyone out. If someone is a bad person or if they’re doing bad things contact law enforcement. They will file reports they will get those reports to our office, and we’ll prosecute those things. But you’re not to take the law into your own hands,” said Holmes.

According to Snider’s comments to the psychiatrist and on video, he said he wanted to be charged with first-degree murder and that he wanted the death penalty and to die by lethal injection.

“He was trying to get himself executed,” said Alexander. ”Why? I don’t think it was a sane process that caused him to go there. When someone decides they want to die, they’re not thinking right.”

In closing arguments Friday, defense attorney Alexander told jurors they could reach a compromise verdict and return lesser verdicts of manslaughter or negligent homicide. Alexander urged them to err on the side of liberty and compassion, and told jurors if Snider was found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would go to a mental institution.

However, on rebuttal, prosecutor Holmes told jurors to err on the side of justice, saying Snider knew right from wrong, was rational, thought the shooting out and was glad he did it.

Alexander says Snider has advanced prostate cancer and does not expect to live more than five years. He says Snider is very humble and did not have unrealistic expectations about the outcome of his trial. Alexander says Snider asked for the opportunity to thank the jury (which is not allowed.) And he says Snider claimed to have prayed for the jury.

Snider will be sentenced on March 17, though he faces automatic life in prison.

