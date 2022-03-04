First Alert Forecast: Warmer this weekend with a few showers possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a warm and humid day across southwest Louisiana Friday with dewpoints climbing into the upper 50s, that means it will be warmer overnight into Saturday morning. We will likely see a few isolated showers this weekend most likely in the late morning through early evening hours. It will not be a washout with rain remaining limited at best. Temperatures will flirt with 80 both Saturday and Sunday afternoon! The next cold front arrives on Monday…

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

