FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog around this morning, warming up for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a chilly start this morning with some areas of patchy fog around, especially along and south of I-10. Make sure to grab the light coat or jacket this morning as you head off to work and school, but we can focus on a warmer afternoon ahead with and even warmer weekend. We’ll continue to track several cold fronts as we head into next week, which looks to bring bigger changes as we head into next week.

For our Friday we are off to the chilly start as most areas are sitting in the middle 40′s this morning with a few areas to the north back into the lower 40′s. You’ll need the light jacket or coat as you head off to work and school this morning, but you’ll be able to trade it for short sleeves as we head into the afternoon as a mixture of sun and clouds make a return. One thing this morning that is causing some issues is patchy fog that has developed along and south of I-10 causing some reduced visibility at times. Make sure to take it slow if you do encounter some of the fog this morning, but thankfully that will burn off through the morning and then we focus on plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. Moisture will be increasing as well thanks to southerly winds, which will be a little gusty at times with most of us around 5-10 mph with gust up to 20 mph.

As we move into the weekend, high pressure that has been in charge all week will slowly make its way to the east with time and that will allow more moisture to return as well as the next cold front to approach. If you have any outdoor plans for this weekend at this point there is no need to cancel them as showers and storms look to be very isolated, but there may be one or two you have to dodge through the afternoon hours. Of course you can always check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar. Temperatures will be very warm as our afternoons manage to climb back into the lower 80′s as a mixture of sun and clouds will be the common theme. One thing we may also notice is the muggy feeling returning as strong southerly flow persist and will help to raise our dew points each afternoon. Our next cold front looks to work its way into the picture as we head into Monday.

Looking at the longer range forecast scattered showers and storms make a return for Monday as the cold front approaches and this will also be one of the last warm days we see moving forward. The cold front looks to knock our temperatures back down as we head into much of next week with highs only back into the lower to middle 60′s, but something ton keep an eye on is how fast do rain chances return through Tuesday and Wednesday as models are in disagreement. Still plenty of time to watch as we get closer, but for now enjoy the warmer weather!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

