COVID-19 in SWLA: March 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 61% of cases from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 332 new cases.

· 56 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 43 new deaths.

· 368 patients hospitalized (26 more than previous update).

· 76% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 16 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 2 new deaths.

· 36 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 2 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 15 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.