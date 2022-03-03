50/50 Thursdays
UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

