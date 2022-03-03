50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 2, 2022

(MGN Online)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 2, 2022.

  • Joshua Lee Day, 38, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; lack of bicycle reflectors.
  • Darrell Ray Malveaux, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • Savannah Ann Rogers, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; CDS III possession with intent; CDS IV possession with intent.
  • Renzo Adame, 22, Seffner, Florida: Theft less than $1,000.
  • Jamaal Santez Henderson, 36, Jackson, Mississippi: CDS I possession with intent; CDS II possession with intent; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
  • Andrew Lee Bertrand, 31, Vinton: Criminal mischief; resisting an officer; aggravated assault upon an officer with a firearm.
  • Bradley Blake Edwards, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Bridgette Anita Webb, 41, Iowa: Issuing worthless checks of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; CDS possession with intent; CDS IV possession with intent; vehicle windows obscured; two counts operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on the right side of the road; two counts CDS III possession with intent; CDS I possession with intent; two counts CDS II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.
  • Jerome Curtis Goodley, 59, Lake Charles: Two counts first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Travis Wade Carter, 30, Linden, Tennessee: Instate detainer; first-degree rape; armed robber with a firearm; armed robbery.
  • Joshua Jacob Breaux, 36, Rayne, Louisiana: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; CDS II possession; CDS IV possession.
  • Dewond Lynette Clophus, 42, Lake Charles: Four counts contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse.
  • Amy Renee Wilson, 27, Sulphur: Simple burglary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Megan Nicole Bradshaw, 24, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Kaleb Dwayne Eaglin, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; two counts contempt of court.
  • Timmie Moore, 54, Lake Charles: Bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse; attempted theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
  • Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 34, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court; probation violation.
  • Nathaniel Hawthorne Sapp Jr., 44, Iowa: Resisting an officer by violence; CDS II possession.
  • Michael Kevin Baggett, 43, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
  • Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 42, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractors payments over $1,000; theft from $25,000 or more; residential contractor fraud of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Charles Gobert Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Tina Davis
Off-duty Baton Rouge nurse jumps into action during plane passenger’s medical emergency
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool start but warmer by this afternoon as sun returns
Hometown Hero - Dwight Bertrand
Hometown Hero - Dwight Bertrand
Emergency responders are never really off-duty
Emergency responders are never really off-duty