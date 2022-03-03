SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 2, 2022.

Joshua Lee Day, 38, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; lack of bicycle reflectors.

Darrell Ray Malveaux, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Savannah Ann Rogers, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; CDS III possession with intent; CDS IV possession with intent.

Renzo Adame, 22, Seffner, Florida: Theft less than $1,000.

Jamaal Santez Henderson, 36, Jackson, Mississippi: CDS I possession with intent; CDS II possession with intent; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Andrew Lee Bertrand, 31, Vinton: Criminal mischief; resisting an officer; aggravated assault upon an officer with a firearm.

Bradley Blake Edwards, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bridgette Anita Webb, 41, Iowa: Issuing worthless checks of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; CDS possession with intent; CDS IV possession with intent; vehicle windows obscured; two counts operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on the right side of the road; two counts CDS III possession with intent; CDS I possession with intent; two counts CDS II possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; out-of-state detainer.

Jerome Curtis Goodley, 59, Lake Charles: Two counts first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Travis Wade Carter, 30, Linden, Tennessee: Instate detainer; first-degree rape; armed robber with a firearm; armed robbery.

Joshua Jacob Breaux, 36, Rayne, Louisiana: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; CDS II possession; CDS IV possession.

Dewond Lynette Clophus, 42, Lake Charles: Four counts contempt of court; monetary instrument abuse.

Amy Renee Wilson, 27, Sulphur: Simple burglary; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Megan Nicole Bradshaw, 24, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Kaleb Dwayne Eaglin, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; two counts contempt of court.

Timmie Moore, 54, Lake Charles: Bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse; attempted theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 34, Sulphur: Two counts contempt of court; probation violation.

Nathaniel Hawthorne Sapp Jr., 44, Iowa: Resisting an officer by violence; CDS II possession.

Michael Kevin Baggett, 43, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 42, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractors payments over $1,000; theft from $25,000 or more; residential contractor fraud of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.