Seafood prices on the rise as Lenten season begins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ash Wednesday is the official start of the Lenten season. For those who observe, it is a period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving in preparation for Easter.

During this time, many faithful will abstain from eating red meat and chicken, and choose to dine over seafood dishes-- like crawfish, shrimp, fish, and oysters.

“Usually we have a line outside the door,” said David Nunez, an employee at Michael’s Seafood in Jefferson. “We stay busy. We pretty much run out of crawfish every day.”

Now that the Lenten season is here, he said they are getting ready for the rush of people.

“Look, you can’t even park out here sometimes because we got so many people,” he said. “The flow is coming. In March, March madness. [It’s] wide open. We might move 200 to 300 sacks [of crawfish] through this place.”

Right now, he said the price of crawfish is reasonable at $3.35/pound of live crawfish, and $4.35/pound for boiled. But when it comes to other seafoods, customers should expect higher costs due to factors like labor shortage, inflation, and an industry still recovering from natural disasters.

“Nobody comes looking for work. So we’re short-handed,” said Nunez. “The price of fuel is through the roof. Fishermen are paying more for fuel. More for bait. More for gasoline. We gotta truck these crawfish from Lafayette. It costs money.”

Nunez said due to demand and the cost, one seafood they can’t get right now is crab. Oysters are hard to come by too.

“Across the board, oysters are very very expensive,” said Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant.

He said the rise in seafood prices is causing him to rethink how he runs his business. He’s had to temporarily remove certain oyster dishes off his menu-- like the fried oyster po’boy.

“I can tell you this week alone, the costs of my charbroiled oyster-- the finished oyster to go to the table-- has gone up about 25 cents because of the increase in price this week per oyster,” said Cvitanovich.

He said oysters are up because there aren’t enough of them, thanks to the Bonnet Carre Spillway opening three years ago he said killed off young oysters. That, on top of oyster fishermen fighting inflation costs, paying more for fuel, labor, and sacks.

In addition, Cvitanovich said crabmeat has doubled in price, going from about $18 two years ago to about $40 today.

“So now, the restauranteur has a couple decisions to make: put less crabmeat, raising prices. Do I go to an imported crab meat? Do I go to a frozen crabmeat?”

For those in the seafood industry, from market to restaurant, they believe prices will settle down... eventually.

“We can get them. It’s just a matter of getting them at the right price,” said Nunez.

While oyster and crab prices may be high, both Nunez and Cvitanovich said crawfish and shrimp pricing had only a small increase. Both businesses say they are looking forward to a busy Lenten season and a busy crawfish season.

