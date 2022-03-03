50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hometown Heroes - Dwight Bertrand

Retired Air Force Colonel teaching at McNeese
Retired AF colonel teaches agriculture at McNeese
Retired AF colonel teaches agriculture at McNeese(McNeese State University)
By John Bridges
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A retired Air Force Colonel is still using his talents to teach others.  Dwight Bertrand is a Hometown hero to many of his agriculture students at McNeese State University. Bertrand had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force.  His specialty was in nuclear weaponry.

“Vietnam was going on and my father, who was a World War 2 veteran, insisted that I serve,” recalled Bertrand. “It was during the cold war. For the bulk of my career, my expertise has been in nuclear weapons. The Titan II actually had the largest nuclear warhead the U.S. ever made.”

He was a navigator on board a B-52 bomber in the late stages of the Vietnam War.

“You don’t want to use a Toyota Corolla as a weapon, but if you did, you could fit 22 of them in the bomb bay of a B-52. It takes 2 miles of runway to take off.”

After retiring from the Air Force, Bertrand came to McNeese State University, serving in several areas.  He landed in agriculture and has been teaching here at the McNeese Farm ever since.

“It helps keep me young. People say what they want, but I am confident of our future generation. They’re the leadership that we’re developing. To be able to help them and mentor them, I enjoy that.”

Bertrand had a 25-year career in the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Local organization offers no cost vacation to single parent households
Local organization offers no-cost vacation to single-parent households
Every spring since 1992, performers from across the world have graced the stage of McNeese...
Banners at McNeese State University returns for 30th season
Every spring since 1992, performers from across the world have graced the stage of McNeese...
Banners of McNeese State University returns for 30th season
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer this weekend with a few showers possible
The McNeese Banners 2022 season has begun with a wide range of exhibits, music, movies, and...
McNeese Banners 2022 Season