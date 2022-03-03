Free tax prep offered in SWLA until April 15

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana reminds residents that its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) initiative has open appointments for free tax prep until April 15.

Residents in the five-parish area of Southwest Louisiana who earned less than $57,000 in 2021 can dial 211 to make an appointment at a local site, according to United Way.

“VITA has already saved our families $169,400 this year,” said United Way of Southwest Louisiana president and CEO Denise Durel. “People in need often are the earliest to file and get hit with large fees and can miss important tax credits in the rush to get their refund. The EITC is often missed and that has already given our filers more than $517,000.”

United Way, along with H&R Block, also provides a free online tax service to households of any income level with basic returns. This service can be accessed at myfreetaxes.com.

