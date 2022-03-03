50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool start but warmer by this afternoon as sun returns

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re beginning our Thursday on a cool and cloudy note, but temperatures warm back into the lower 70s this afternoon with the help of some sunshine returning. Another cool night but increasing humidity Friday will keep nights milder and afternoons even warmer by this weekend with a slight chance of isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through on Monday, bumping up our rain chances to start the workweek. This front will drop temperatures again by Tuesday with highs back down into the 60s next week. More rain by the middle of next week, and a second cold front will arrive by the end of next week…

