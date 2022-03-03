COVID-19 in SWLA: March 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 update on March 3, 2022, includes numbers for the past four days.

While the LDH normally releases COVID updates Monday through Friday, numbers were not released on Monday or Tuesday because of Mardi Gras.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 61% of cases from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 and 56% of deaths from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 607 new cases.

· 73 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 34 new deaths.

· 394 patients hospitalized (18 fewer than previous update).

· 71% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 30 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 33 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 26 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections

· 1 new death.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 7 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 9 active cases among inmates.

· 15 active cases among staff members.

