Biden to sign bill ending forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases

By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to sign a bill Thursday to end the practice of forcing workers into arbitration when they are sexually harassed or assaulted on the job.

Biden is expected to be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. Biden and Harris plan to deliver remarks, the White House said.

Congress gave final approval on the bill Feb. 10, guaranteeing victims can seek recourse in the courts. It is considered a milestone helped along by the #MeToo movement.

When signed into law, it will bar employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court. That process often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The bill is retroactive, nullifying that language in contracts nationwide and opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The legislation had uncommonly broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress. That allowed the bill to be passed in the Senate by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of Americans.

The House passed the bill on a robust bipartisan basis in a 335- 97 vote.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Some employee contracts at the network included binding arbitration clauses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

