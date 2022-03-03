50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Alabama-made weapons being used in Ukraine to fight Russians

Javelin missiles made in Alabama
By Josh Gauntt and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the conflict began, Ukraine has been asking for all the help it can get.

Many countries, including the U.S., have responded by sending weapons.

You may have heard Javelin missiles mentioned before. Those are shoulder-fired, anti-tank weapons.

According to some experts, the missiles are slowing down the Russian invaders. A number of those missiles are made in Alabama at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy.

WBRC spoke with retired Marine Col. Lee Busby about how effective the missiles can be.

“It is a fire and forget, meaning you don’t have to stay keeping cross-hairs on the target while a wire pulls out from a tow-missile over 35-hundred meters. They are very effective, fairly expensive and are a great anti-tank weapon,” Busby said.

Busby said with technology these days, we should be seeing those Javelins in action more.

NATO countries including the U.S. are also reportedly sending Stinger missiles to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
With at least 1 million refugees fleeing violence, EU offers protected status
Ukrainian cities attacked as refugees flee
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
At least 3 people died in crashes on I-95 that started with fog and smoke, and ended in...
Super fog contributes to fatal crashes on I-95