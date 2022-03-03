50/50 Thursdays
Additional free at-home COVID tests to be made available

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST
(Gray News) - Starting next week, people will be able to order an additional set of COVID-19 rapid tests from the website COVIDTests.gov.

Another set of four tests can be ordered for free and delivered to homes via the U.S. Postal Service.

Health officials stated people should take an at-home if they have symptoms of the virus, including fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste and smell.

It also is recommended five days or more after contact with someone who had COVID-19 or before gathering with a large group, especially people at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.

Nearly half of the 500 million COVID tests made available to the public by the federal government have not been claimed, Associated Press reported Sunday.

The site opened in January, with households able to order one set of four rapid tests sent to their home for free. Officials said around 45 million orders were placed the first day, but the number has dropped to fewer than 100,000 per day.

The Biden administration also required Medicare and private insurers to cover the cost of up to eight tests per month.

The White House announced a new strategy this week to help Americans return to more normal activities. It followed an easing of guidance on when face masks should be worn by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a large drop in the daily number of cases reported in the last few weeks.

More than 947,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, according to the CDC.

