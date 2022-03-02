“The Zone” held activities for kids awaiting the parades

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Before the parades kicked off downtown, “The Zone” provided tobacco and alcohol free entertainment for kids.

“My favorite part about Mardi Gras is dancing,” one Zone attendee said while showing off her dance moves.

The Zone kicked off at 11:30 Tuesday morning where there was food, music and fun for the whole family. State police were also there to join in on the fun, but with a reminder.

“We’re out here with the drunk goggles...DWI prevention in conjunction with the Mardi Gras holiday showing people why they should never drinking and drive or ride with somebody who’s impaired,” James Anderson with State Police said.

Anderson administered the test allowing Mardi Gras celebrator at The Zone to understand the dangers of being impaired.

“I know now not to drink and drive,” attendee Josie Vital said.

“Well, I think we already knew that but this just confirms it, but I really like the program, especially for the kids,” attendee Bridget Joseph said.

Other activities included coloring, mock ax throwing, and even a bouncy house!

Groups of children all gathered wishing a happy Mardi Gras to their community and there wasn’t one kid without a huge smile on their face as they were hanging out in The Zone and waiting for the parades.

