Tee Mamou and Iota Folklife Festival full of fun and mischief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of the more traditional Mardi Gras celebrations is the Tee Mamou Mardi Gras Celebration. They have a chicken run, lots of dancing, and all sorts of gastronomical delights.

But, whew, baby. Those Mardi Gras-ers of Tee Mamou - they are one of a kind.

And you gotta be on guard because you can’t trust ‘em!

So once a year these mysterious creatures shatter the morning quiet and ride through the countryside, demanding fixing’s for gumbo.

And they sing their ancient Mardi Gras song to show they mean it.

But then, everyone is thankful to not to be a chicken as the scary looking Mardi Gras-ers race each other to see who can catch a chicken.

And then they do it again.

All the while, they are up to mischief, like untying people’s shoes.

Opening cars that don’t belong to them.

And even, what? Trying to take this reporter’s tripod?

And after wreaking havoc, before you know it, they are on the way to their next stop.

And once you all worn out you can join everybody else in Iota where you can eat and dance ... and eat and dance ... and then eat and dance some more.

And then, one of the favorite parts ... the petite Mardi Gras-ers, where they get training on how to beg.

Because somebody’s gotta carry on the tradition.

And a Happy Mardi Gras to one, to all.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.