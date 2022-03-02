Sam Houston alum Casidy Chaumont named SEC Co-Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – After a big weekend for No. 16 Missouri softball at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, outfielder Casidy Chaumont has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

Over the weekend, Chaumont, a graduate of Sam Houston High School, batted .615 (8-for-13) with six runs, a double, two home runs and three RBI. To open the weekend, she recorded two outfield assists in the win over No. 9/11 Oregon, throwing out runners at home and at third base.

Against Texas Tech, Chaumont went 2-for-3 with a crucial double down the right-field line with one out in the fifth inning. She would represent the tying run, allowing the Tigers to walk it off in the seventh for a 2-1 victory.

Chaumont’s heroics continued against San Diego State. In her first at-bat of the day, she reached on an infield single and an error by the first baseman allowed a runner to come home. In extra innings, the Tigers were trailing by a run and Chaumont stepped up to the plate with one out and a runner on third. She crushed the first pitch that she saw over the left field wall for a walk-off two-run home run

The left fielder went 2-for-2 with two runs in the Tigers’ 10-0 run-rule victory over No. 5 Washington. She recorded three straight multi-hit games for the first time in her collegiate career.

Chaumont delivered a solo home run in the weekend finale against No. 6 UCLA, driving a 1-2 pitch over the centerfield wall as a part of the Tigers’ comeback attempt.

This week’s award marks Chaumont’s first weekly honor of her career.

