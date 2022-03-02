Rosepine unable to hold off Rayville’s comeback, falls in Class 2A semifinals

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Lady Eagles saw a once 21 point lead in the second half fade away as Rayville completed the comeback in the Class 2A semifinals with a 69-63 win.

The Lady Eagles appeared to have control of the game from the opening tip. Taylor Farris scored 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Eagles get off to an eight-point lead.

That margin would extend further as Addison Fruge hit all five of her shots in the first half. Rosepine led 42-24 going into the break.

Rayville stayed in striking distance all game until they could eventually go on a run. The Lady Hornets captured the momentum at the end of the third quarter getting the lead down to 11 points.

The Lady Hornets would hit five threes in the fourth quarter alone, as they would tie the game at 63 with two minutes to go. With 1:36 remaining, Amari West hit the biggest two of her 23 points on the night to give Rayville the lead.

The momentum change was too much for Rosepine to overcome as Rayville scored the last 14 points of the game.

Rayville will play in the Class 2A State Title on Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

