The Pelicans are rising as their most important stretch of the season begins tonight; team provides Zion update

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After C.J. McCollum and Tony Snell were traded to the Pelicans, it took a couple of games for the team to get in sync with their new players.

But now that they have, the Pelicans are returning home tonight (Wed., March 2) to face Sacramento as the 10th seed in the Western Conference. If the regular season ended today, they would face the 9th seeded Lakers in the Play-In Tournament, giving them a legitimate chance to be a playoff dark horse.

Speaking of the Lakers, they are currently 7 games behind .500 with an overall record of 27-24, just two games ahead of the Pelicans. The Lakers are facing a real possibility of sliding down to 10th despite significant offensive numbers being put up by an aging LeBron James. The Pelicans’ statement win of the season came Sunday night at the expense of the Lakers, handing them a 123-95 thrashing. Laker morale dropped even more with a 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

For the Pelicans, the current road ahead is their most important stretch of the season. They have to defend their conference position and a Play-In birth despite starting the season 1-12 and never having Zion Williamson available sends a statement to the city and the rest of the league that head coach Willie Green’s culture is infectious and will serve as the foundation towards sustainable success.

In tonight’s match-up, the squad will continue to lean on new relationships and trusts that they’ve established in a short period of time. McCollum said that their social interactions since the trade have helped speed chemistry up.

“Just being able to get together on off days, whether that’s team dinners or watching film,” McCollum said. “I think it’s all coming along each game progressively better.

McCollum’s ability to be a playmaking guard with the ball in his hands and being a shooting threat, whether it’s on a pull-up jumper or playing off-ball and being a threat from deep, has changed the dynamic of the Pelicans’ offense.

In the last 5 games, McCollum has averaged 29 ppg and shot over 50 percent from the field four of those games.

CJ McCollum drops 32 in a win vs the Suns!



Last 5 GMS with Pelicans

32 PTS, 61% FG

38 PTS, 54% FG

30 PTS, 48% FG

23 PTS, 69% FG

36 PTS, 63% FGpic.twitter.com/uHXCBxHNi6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 26, 2022

For the first time this season, Brandon Ingram has a true complement on offense. Since rotational changes in the last two games, Ingram is averaging 23 ppg, 5 rpg, and 7.5 apg.

In their last two wins, the Pelicans have gotten bigger; starting a “jumbo” lineup of McCollum, Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, and Jonas Valanciunas. Everyone in this lineup, minus McCollum, is over 6′6.

The rookie Jones says that he believes the new-look starting five maximizes his defensive strengths.

“I feel like I can pressure the ball more, because I know I’ve got two elite shot-blockers in the paint, that have my back if my man (gets by) me,” Jones said. That’s a huge advantage I look at when I’m having to guard elite perimeter guys.”

For a team that’s struggled from deep Snell has provided a lift for the Pelicans, going 12 of 23 from distance in his five games.

The Kings are 1-4 in their last five games. Though wins have not come as of late, the team is playing behind the strong performances of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Fox has scored at least 20 points in nine straight appearances, including 29 Monday at Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans tip-off tonight against the Kings in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.

Zion update

Also on Wednesday, the Pelicans reported that Zion Williamson showed bone healing in his right foot in recent imaging and that he will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. The Pelicans say he remains out indefinitely.

The good news is that there is no setback in his recovery process and will likely not require a second surgery. The bad news is that he will not likely return to action this season.

Update on Zion: Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.



He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.



He remains out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/ltbSbtmMgt — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2022

