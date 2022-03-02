No. 4 Merryville falls to top-seeded Northwood-Lena in Marsh Madness semifinals

Hammond, LA (KPLC) - The Merryville Lady Panthers’ postseason run ended at the hands of the No. 1 Northwood-Lena on Tuesday at the University Center in Hammond. Merryville, the four-seed, fell behind 18-6 in the first quarter en route to an 82-35 loss to the Lady Gators. With the win, Northwood makes back-to-back trips to the Class 1A Championship.

The Lady Panthers’ offense was stymied by Northwood as the Lady Gators forced 34 turnovers and outscored the Lady Panthers in all four quarters. Northwood had five players score in double figures including both Nakiyah Allen and Liyah Da’niya Peery who each scored 20 or more.

Merryville was led in scoring by Samantha Johnson with 10 points as Merryville ended the season, 24-7 after making three straight trips to the semifinal round.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.