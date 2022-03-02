Krewes prepare for Krewe of Krewes parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While locals grabbed the best seat, and law enforcement secured the streets, krewes gathered at the Civic Center ahead of the Krewe of Krewes parade, adding the finishing touches to their floats.

Fat Tuesday is one day out of the year, but preparing takes a year-round effort.

“Between our fundraisers and our get togethers, all leads up to the big show tonight when everyone is super excited, Cynthia Laurel with Krewe De La Soiree said.

Travelling from Katy, Texas, Romaine Declouette-Zeno tells us, her krewe’s float was damaged in Hurricane Laura, adding to their to-do list.

“The painting, the banner- it was a lot, it was a lot,” Declouette-Zeno said. “The hurricane kind of destroyed it, and it has just been sitting out because of COVID, but as you can see, we got it together.”

But, for the established krewes like Krewe of Sauvage, they’ve mastered the Mardi Gras season with lots of team work.

“When you do it year by year, it takes not as long as the norm,” Karen Boudreaux said. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of team work, we get it done.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.