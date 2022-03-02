50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Krewes prepare for Krewe of Krewes parade

By Jade Moreau
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While locals grabbed the best seat, and law enforcement secured the streets, krewes gathered at the Civic Center ahead of the Krewe of Krewes parade, adding the finishing touches to their floats.

Fat Tuesday is one day out of the year, but preparing takes a year-round effort.

“Between our fundraisers and our get togethers, all leads up to the big show tonight when everyone is super excited, Cynthia Laurel with Krewe De La Soiree said.

Travelling from Katy, Texas, Romaine Declouette-Zeno tells us, her krewe’s float was damaged in Hurricane Laura, adding to their to-do list.

“The painting, the banner- it was a lot, it was a lot,” Declouette-Zeno said. “The hurricane kind of destroyed it, and it has just been sitting out because of COVID, but as you can see, we got it together.”

But, for the established krewes like Krewe of Sauvage, they’ve mastered the Mardi Gras season with lots of team work.

“When you do it year by year, it takes not as long as the norm,” Karen Boudreaux said. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of team work, we get it done.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 2, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cool start but warmer by this afternoon as sun returns
Hometown Hero - Dwight Bertrand
Hometown Hero - Dwight Bertrand
Retired AF colonel teaches agriculture at McNeese
Hometown Heroes - Dwight Bertrand
McNeese Spotlight - Preview Day
McNeese Spotlight - Preview Day