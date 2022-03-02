50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO will not be moving into Ukraine amid the war...
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
The way we work changed after nearly nine million Americans quit their job at the end of 2021....
'The Great Resignation' launches new labor era
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby chides Russia for its 'reckless' invasion of Ukraine after...
Pentagon spokesman: Russian invasion 'raises the level of potential catastrophe'
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released