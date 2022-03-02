Good times roll as 43rd Annual Iowa Chicken Run returns

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Where can you spend Mardi Gras catching beads and chickens? Just down the street in Iowa!

The festivities in Iowa consisted of a parade with floats, four-wheelers and horses, and of course the famous chicken runs.

“Happy Mardi Gras from here in Iowa, where the beads are on, the parades are rolling, and everybody is ready to catch their chicken,” said one reveler.

This Fat Tuesday, people in Southwest Louisiana gathered to celebrate the 43rd Annual Iowa Mardi Gras parade and chicken run.

“Let the fun begin! Happy Mardi Gras,” said a reveler.

After missing out on the fun the past two years, Mardi Gras was back and better than ever.

“With the pandemic, we had to stop everything, there was no Mardi Gras, there were no balls or anything, so this year we wanted to celebrate coming back strong because we’ve gone through a lot, but we’re here,” said a reveler.

This hometown tradition is filled with dancing, costumes and food. But most say it’s really all about the fun with family and friends.

“It’s all about having family, having fun, and watching people laugh and letting the kids catch the beads and candy,” said a reveler.

Young revelers crowded the streets to catch what they could.

“It’s so family oriented. We don’t wanna stop it, we wanna just continue it, bringing our friends and our family in, and everyone from other states. It’s just a wonderful thing,” said a reveler.

And of course, everybody wanted to catch a chicken to go into their big pot of gumbo on Fat Tuesday.

“We are out here trying to have a good time, trying to see if we can catch that chicken out here. Out in Iowa, Louisiana baby,” said a reveler.

“I’m gonna catch it, I’m gonna run it down,” said another.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.