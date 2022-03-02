50/50 Thursdays
Fat Tuesday ends Mardi Gras celebrations

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fat Tuesday started early for many as setup began early in the morning.

“We wanted to get out here early, we’ve been out here since about 7:30 a.m., just getting everything set up, we got a strong crew over at our agency that comes out and volunteer their time on Mardi Gras day,” said Anthony Celestine, director of Juvenile Justice Services.

It wasn’t long before all the fun took place.

Revelers took to the crowd to show off their Mardi Gras spirit and costumes down Ryan Street.

