‘Ashes to Go’ offered today
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some churches are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday.
University United Methodist is offering ashes at three locations from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Corner of Broad and Ryan streets.
- In front of Memorial Hospital - in the neutral strip on Oak Park Boulevard.
- Market Basket on Nelson Road.
First Presbyterian Church is also offering “Ashes to Go” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 4590 Corbina Road.
