‘Ashes to Go’ offered today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some churches are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday.

University United Methodist is offering ashes at three locations from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Corner of Broad and Ryan streets.

In front of Memorial Hospital - in the neutral strip on Oak Park Boulevard.

Market Basket on Nelson Road.

First Presbyterian Church is also offering “Ashes to Go” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 4590 Corbina Road.

Come by for "Ashes to Go" or join us for a brief service at 5:30pm in our new worship center, 4590 Corbina Road. Posted by First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

