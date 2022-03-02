50/50 Thursdays
‘Ashes to Go’ offered today

Some churches are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some churches are offering “Ashes to Go” for Ash Wednesday.

University United Methodist is offering ashes at three locations from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

  • Corner of Broad and Ryan streets.
  • In front of Memorial Hospital - in the neutral strip on Oak Park Boulevard.
  • Market Basket on Nelson Road.

First Presbyterian Church is also offering “Ashes to Go” from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 4590 Corbina Road.

Come by for "Ashes to Go" or join us for a brief service at 5:30pm in our new worship center, 4590 Corbina Road.

Posted by First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

