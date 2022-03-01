Pointer & Morris named to All-SEC teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Two LSU Tigers have been named to All-SEC teams, the league announced on Tuesday, March 1.

Guard Khayla Pointer was named to the First Team All-SEC, while guard Alexis Morris was named to the Second Team All-SEC.

Pointer ranks third in the SEC in points per game with 18.3 and second in assists per game with 5.1. She also ranks No. 11 in the conference in three-pointers made with 43 and No. 14 in three-point percentage at 37.4%.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, against Alabama, Pointer passed Pokey Chatman to move into second place on the school’s all-time assists list. She also became the only player in school history, including men’s basketball, with 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds in a career. She is also one of just five players in SEC history with multiple career triple-doubles, both coming this season.

Morris ranks No. 10 in the SEC in points per game with 15.8, while ranking No. 11 in free throw percentage at 77.9%. Both Pointer and Morris are tied for No. 10 in the SEC in steals per game at 1.8.

During SEC play, Morris averaged 17.3 points per game and double figures in her first 11 games as a Tiger. She was a key piece in helping LSU pick up its first win of the season against a ranked team when the Tigers took down No. 14 Iowa State with a then career-high 25 points. In the Tigers’ first matchup against Texas A&M, her former team, she set a new career-high with 30 points.

All 14 Southeastern Conference coaches voted on the postseason awards.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was named SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Below is the full list of SEC All-Conference Teams:

First Team All-SEC

Kiara Smith, Florida

Jenna Staiti, Georgia

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Amber Ramirez, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Que Morrison, Georgia

Alexis Morris, LSU

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

All-Freshman

Samara Spencer, Arkansas

Jersey Wolfenbarger, Arkansas

Alberte Rimdal, Florida

Jada Walker, Kentucky

Denae Carter, Mississippi State

Sara Puckett, Tennessee

Sacha Washington, Vanderbilt

Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive

Kiara Smith, Florida

Que Morrison, Georgia

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year - Samara Spencer, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year - Angel Baker, Ole Miss

Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Coach of the Year - Dawn Staley, South Carolina

Both Pointer and Morris have been a huge part of the Tiger’s turnaround in Kim Mulkey’s first year in Baton Rouge. Before the season started LSU was picked to finish eighth in the SEC, but the Tigers finished No. 2 in SEC and finished with 25 wins, nearly triple times the number of wins from a season ago.

The Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and won six games over ranked opponents. LSU will receive a double-bye for the conference tournament. They are scheduled to play the winner of Kentucky and Mississippi State on Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m.

