Pointer & Morris named to All-SEC teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Two LSU Tigers have been named to All-SEC teams, the league announced on Tuesday, March 1.
Guard Khayla Pointer was named to the First Team All-SEC, while guard Alexis Morris was named to the Second Team All-SEC.
Pointer ranks third in the SEC in points per game with 18.3 and second in assists per game with 5.1. She also ranks No. 11 in the conference in three-pointers made with 43 and No. 14 in three-point percentage at 37.4%.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, against Alabama, Pointer passed Pokey Chatman to move into second place on the school’s all-time assists list. She also became the only player in school history, including men’s basketball, with 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds in a career. She is also one of just five players in SEC history with multiple career triple-doubles, both coming this season.
Morris ranks No. 10 in the SEC in points per game with 15.8, while ranking No. 11 in free throw percentage at 77.9%. Both Pointer and Morris are tied for No. 10 in the SEC in steals per game at 1.8.
During SEC play, Morris averaged 17.3 points per game and double figures in her first 11 games as a Tiger. She was a key piece in helping LSU pick up its first win of the season against a ranked team when the Tigers took down No. 14 Iowa State with a then career-high 25 points. In the Tigers’ first matchup against Texas A&M, her former team, she set a new career-high with 30 points.
All 14 Southeastern Conference coaches voted on the postseason awards.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was named SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was named SEC Coach of the Year.
Below is the full list of SEC All-Conference Teams:
First Team All-SEC
Kiara Smith, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn
Que Morrison, Georgia
Alexis Morris, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
All-Freshman
Samara Spencer, Arkansas
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Arkansas
Alberte Rimdal, Florida
Jada Walker, Kentucky
Denae Carter, Mississippi State
Sara Puckett, Tennessee
Sacha Washington, Vanderbilt
Iyana Moore, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive
Kiara Smith, Florida
Que Morrison, Georgia
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year - Samara Spencer, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year - Angel Baker, Ole Miss
Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Mikayla Coombs, Georgia
Coach of the Year - Dawn Staley, South Carolina
Both Pointer and Morris have been a huge part of the Tiger’s turnaround in Kim Mulkey’s first year in Baton Rouge. Before the season started LSU was picked to finish eighth in the SEC, but the Tigers finished No. 2 in SEC and finished with 25 wins, nearly triple times the number of wins from a season ago.
The Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and won six games over ranked opponents. LSU will receive a double-bye for the conference tournament. They are scheduled to play the winner of Kentucky and Mississippi State on Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m.
