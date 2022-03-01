Fans send off the LSU women’s basketball team ahead of SEC Tournament in Nashville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team had fans send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The team was greeted by fans outside of the LSU Athletic Administration Building.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was joined by Khayla Pointer and Autumn Newby answered questions from sports journalists ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey even addressed the crowd before the team left as well.

#LSU Kim Mulkey addresses the crowd, says Tigers will host first two rounds of NCAA Tournament. @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/YfeDWhSm56 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 2, 2022

According to Mulkey, the Tigers will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.