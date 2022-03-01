50/50 Thursdays
Fans send off the LSU women’s basketball team ahead of SEC Tournament in Nashville

Fans gathered near Tiger Stadium to send off the LSU women's basketball team ahead the SEC...
Fans gathered near Tiger Stadium to send off the LSU women's basketball team ahead the SEC tournament.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team had fans send them off to Nashville ahead of the SEC Tournament.

The team was greeted by fans outside of the LSU Athletic Administration Building.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was joined by Khayla Pointer and Autumn Newby answered questions from sports journalists ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey even addressed the crowd before the team left as well.

According to Mulkey, the Tigers will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

