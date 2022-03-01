50/50 Thursdays
Authorities: Avoid Ryan St. until midnight due to parades

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are reminding motorists that portions of Ryan St. will be closed today due to Mardi Gras parades.

Closures and heavy traffic are expected from noon until midnight tonight, Mar. 1, 2022.

Ryan St. will be open to East-West traffic only at some locations and only between parades.

For a listing of parade routes to help plan alternative routes to your destination, we have a listing HERE.

