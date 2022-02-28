50/50 Thursdays
WATCH: Pastor leads Sunday second line after Mass in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s no place like New Orleans!

New Orleans came alive over the weekend as parades rolled through Mid City and Uptown, capped with an Endymion Extravaganza on Saturday and the Krewe of Bacchus Sunday night.

Father Michael Schneller at St. Francis of Assisi brought the Mardi Gras spirit to Mass with him on Sunday, as he led a second line through the pews and threw bracelets to the children of the congregation.

Shannon Ernst shared the video on her Facebook page.

“It was incredible, and illustrates just how special New Orleans is, and how wonderful this parish is,” she wrote.

Her daughter attends Loyola and sings at the church.

“Thankful that Carnival is back, and clearly so is Father Schneller! He is just the best. A true gem of a priest,” her post reads.

“Amen to that!” one user commented.

“I know there are issues, but this is what I love about the city,” Ernst told FOX 8.

